Hammers want on demand Jordan Zemura

West Ham are at the front of the queue for a summer transfer for Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura amid contract issues right now, according to 90min.

The Hammers were linked with a move for the Zimbabwe left-back last summer after his breakout performances in the Championship helped the Cherries gain promotion.

He’s continued his impressive growth in the Premier League this season, making 19 appearances, but was left out of the squad amid a contract dispute at the weekend (11 March) and that has alerted clubs to his potential availability in the summer.

“West Ham showed an interest in signing Zemura last summer and sources have confirmed to 90min that the Hammers, who like Bournemouth are fighting for their Premier League lives, remain keen on signing the Zimbabwe international,” they wrote (13 March).

Other Premier League clubs Leeds, Newcastle and Aston Villa are also keeping an eye on his situation while clubs in France and Germany are interested too.

It’s evident that West Ham want and need to replace their full-back options, and the arrival of Emerson Palmieri last summer to challenge Aaron Cresswell hasn’t really gone to plan.

The Italian has struggled to make a positive impact at the London Stadium in the Premier League, while Cresswell seems to be being phased out despite the relegation battle we find ourselves in.

Ben Johnson is also capable of filling in on the left, but Zemura would provide great quality, energy and youth to the defensive options at Moyes’ disposal to help rebuilding.

It seems evident that Moyes won’t be going anywhere any time soon amid recent reports, so he needs to be trusted to rebuild the squad properly and there’s no doubt that we’d be one of the most appealing options he has if we’re able to avoid relegation this season.

His contract situation means he would be relatively cheap too, even more so if Bournemouth go down, and it could prove to be a shrewd bit of business from the club

