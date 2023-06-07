Gruesome: Fiorentina captain nearly got his head decapitated by West Ham thugs

PRAGUE (AP) — Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was hit in the head by objects thrown from the stands by West Ham supporters during the first half of the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday, leaving him bleeding from a gash in his scalp.

The game was briefly held up after Biraghi was struck by empty beer cups and other objects as he was about to take a corner. He needed to have his head bandaged to stop the bleeding, while a stadium announcer urged supporters to stop throwing objects.

Some West Ham players also went over to urge their fans to stop, before play resumed.

West Ham ended a 58-year wait for a European trophy after Jarrod Bowen scored in the 90th minute to secure a 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Wednesday in the Europa Conference League final.

Bowen ran onto a through ball by Lucas Paqueta before beating goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano with a left-foot shot to complete a quick attack at Eden Arena.

Fiorentina couldn’t answer despite nearly eight minutes of injury time being played, setting off wild celebrations among the West Ham players as they danced in front of their fans after winning the London club’s second ever European title and first since the old European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1965.

Saïd Benrahma had given West Ham the lead from the penalty spot in the 62nd, sending goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano the wrong way in the 62nd minute.

The penalty was awarded after a video review confirmed that Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi handled the ball in the area after Bowen controlled the ball on his chest.

Fiorentina equalized five minutes later through Giacomo Bonaventura’s strike from inside the area. Bonaventura collected a header from Nicolás González and beat the goalkeeper with a right foot-shot that squeezed between two West Ham players.

Biraghi was hit on the back of the head by objects thrown from the stands by West Ham during the first half, leaving him bleeding from a gash in his scalp.

The game was briefly held up after Biraghi was struck by empty beer cups and other objects as he was about to take a corner. He needed to have his head bandaged to stop the bleeding, while a stadium announcer urged supporters to stop throwing objects.

Some West Ham players also went over to urge their fans to stop, before play resumed.

Rolando Mandragora had a chance to give Fiorentina the lead just minutes after the team’s equalizer, but shot just wide from inside the area.

West Ham midfielder Tomáš Souček had a header saved 10 minutes from time.

___

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...