Graeme Souness dismantles ‘frail’ Man City theory but has ‘sneaky feeling’ about title rival

With the Premier League title race hotting up over the weekend, five-time English first division winner Graeme Souness has given his verdict.

Champions Manchester City slipped up in a frantic 3-3 draw with Tottenham, while Liverpool came out on top in a similarly bonkers 4-3 win over Fulham.

Meanwhile, Arsenal stayed top of the league with a nervy 2-1 home win over Wolves.

That trio seem to be the likely contenders when it comes to the end of the season, but City in particular are under the microscope due to their lack of control against Spurs.

Souness, though, isn’t ready too much into a single game, as he told talkSPORT.

“I think you’d be a fool to talk about Man City’s frailties,” he said. “They are a proper team with great footballers and serial winners.

“What great players and great teams do is, they react to disappointment. We’re not even at Christmas and they’re sitting third in the table.

“For me, they’re still the favourites, but I’ve got a sneaky feeling about my old team [Liverpool]. I said at the start of the season you’re going to have to finish in front of Liverpool to win the Premier League.

“The reason I think that is Liverpool have lots of goals in their team and if you’ve got lots of goals in your team it means you can win games without being at your best.”

Champions City were five points better off at this stage last season, and are having to play the majority of 2023/24 without talismanic captain Kevin De Bruyne.

Source: TalkSport

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...