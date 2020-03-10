Government transfers National Sports Stadium to Sports Ministry

The Zimbabwean government has transferred the National Sports Stadium from the Ministry of Local government led by Minister July Moyo to the Ministry of Youth, Arts and Sports led by Minister Kirsty Coventry.

The move was necessitated by the move by CAF to ball all matches that were scheduled to held at Zimbabwe’s stadiums.

In a statement on Tuesday Minister Coventry said:

ZIFA have failed to assure CAF that the work we are doing in the stadiums will safeguard our National Teams playing home games in Zimbabwe. ZIFA now have to come up with a stadium outside of Zimbabwe.

Local Government and the Municipalities own and operate our sports facilities and it has then been up to that federation to organize the event. The Ministry of Sport, despite it being Sport, has had no role to play.

Good news: It has finally been agreed that the ownership and operations of the National Sports Stadium in Zimbabwe will now be transferred to Ministry of Youth, Sport, Art and recreation. We have the experience and passion to now use this opportunity for Zimbabwe to become a sporting powerhouse