Give Norman Mapeza the job, says Wieslaw Grabowski

Spread the love

WIESLAW Grabowski wants his protégé, Norman Mapeza, to be given the Warriors job on a long term contract.

Mapeza is the interim coach and took charge of the Warriors in a Four-Nation friendly tournament in Malawi.

Zimbabwe lost 3-1 against Kenya in the final at Bingu Stadium on Tuesday.

“A national team coach needs more time with the players for them to get to understand his ideas, tactics and philosophy,” said Grabowski.

“This is not an overnight thing, you need to give the coach a long term contract, draft your objectives and also make it clear how you intend to achieve those goals.

“As a nation, we should also be playing more friendly matches, if ZIFA fail to get a sparring team, they can even arrange a match against a Premier Soccer League select squad or something.”

He added:

“Mapeza is an intelligent coach, he played football at the highest level in Europe and also captained the Warriors.

“He also won Premier Soccer League titles here in Zimbabwe, so in terms of his CV the guy is well positioned.”

Mapeza has four league titles, one with Monomotapa and three with FC Platinum.

His performances on the international scene have, however, often came under heavy scrutiny.

“Yes, Mapeza may be blamed by some for not playing some players in the friendly matches but with time everything will fall into the right place.

“Coaches keep learning from situations, so people should also allow Mapeza to learn.

“But, learning needs time and patience something that is lacking in our football.

“We always want to go for quick fix solutions and when we fail, we end up being like someone who has jumped into a swimming pool without water.”

Source: H-Metro

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...