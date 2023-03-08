Flint Town United complete signing of Zimbabwe international

Flint Town United have completed the signing of former Caernarfon Town man Alec Mudimu, as per Pes football agency.

The Zimbabwe international, who has played over 20 times for his country, hasn’t played since December for the Canaries and joins Flint in a bid for regular first team football.

Mudimu had a three year spell at Cefn Druids between 2017-2020 before joining Champions League side Sheriff Tiraspol.

After returning to the Cymru Premier in the summer of 2022, he made 5 appearances for Caernarfon in Phase One.

The former Sheffield Wednesday youngster joins Flint Town with the Silkmen currently 3rd in the relegation group, having drawn to Mudimu’s former side Caernarfon 2-2 in their last game.

