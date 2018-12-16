Felton Kamambo voted new ZIFA President

Felton Kamambo has beaten Philip Chiyangwa in the Zifa elections to become the association’s new president.

Kamambo amassed 35 votes against Chiyangwa’s 24 but a re-run was effected as neither of the candidates reached a two thirds majority mark. However, Chiyangwa withdrew his candidature and Kamambo was declared the new Zifa president.

The victory marks an end to Chiyangwa’s three-year reign after taking over from Cuthbert Dube in December 2015.

While addressing the media after the polls, the new Zifa president said: ” I want to deliver what I promised to the people. I want to unite the football family and end suspensions and harassment.”

Meanwhile, Gift Banda is the new Zifa vice-president after beating Omega Sibanda by 37 votes to 22.

The committee members are Sugar Chagonda, Philemon Machana, Chamu Chiwanza and Brighton Malandule. Barbara Chikosi from Women’s football and Farai Jere from PSL are the two other members into the executive committee.

A delegation sent by FIFA observed the elections.

Newly elected ZIFA Executive Committee:

President: Felton Kamambo

Vice President: Gift Banda

Committee Members: Sugar Chagonda, Philemon Machana, Chamu Chiwanza, Brighton Malandule, Barbara Chikosi (Women’s football) and Farai Jere (PSL).