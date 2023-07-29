FC Platinum woes continue as pressure mounts on Mapeza

REIGNING champions FC Platinum’s woes continued after they succumbed to a shock 2-1 defeat against Premiership debutants Sheasham at Mandava Stadium on Saturday while Manica Diamonds’ impressive start to the season continued following a 3-1 win against Bulawayo Chiefs at Gibbo.

After failing to register a win in their last three matches, FC Platinum Boys, were desperate to finally return to winning ways against a Sheasham side which had won only once in their opening 15 matches, while drawing 11 times.

The Zvishavane-based side, which has won the last four Premier Soccer League titles was however unable to turn the tide as they fell behind through Liberty Masveure’s goal for Sheasham just after the hour mark.

The hosts’ captain Gift Mbweti equalised five minutes later to bring his side back into the game but Sheasham had the last say as Masveure completed his brace in added time to give coach Lizwe Sweswe his first win since joining the club recently.

The result saw Sheasham moving out of the relegation zone into 14th position on 17 points from 16 matches, while FC Platinum dropped to fifth on 26 points.

Norman Mapeza’s charges were leapfrogged by Chicken Inn who moved into fourth position following their 2-1 victory over Hwange at Luveve.

In another fixture played Saturday, in-form Manica Diamonds bounced back from a recent defeat to Highlanders to beat Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1 at Gibbo and cement their place in third position on 29 points from 17 matches.

ZPC Kariba also continued on their recovery path with a 1-0 home victory against Cranborne Bullets at Nyamhunga.

The Premier Soccer League action continues on Sunday with the much anticipated a top of the table clash between second placed Ngezi Platinum and log leaders Highlanders at Baobab headlining match-day 17 fixtures.

In other matches scheduled on Sunday, Dynamos host bogey side Yadah at Babourfields, while struggling Caps United face Herentals at Mandava Stadium.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures at a glance

Saturday: Manica Diamonds 3-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, ZPC Kariba 1-0 Cranborne Bullets, FC Platinum 1-2 Sheasham, Chicken Inn 2-1 Hwange

Sunday: Dynamos v Yadah (Babourfields), Herentals v Caps United (Mandava), Triangle v Green Fuel (Gibbo), Black Rhinos v Simba Bhora (Bata), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Highlanders (Baobab)

