English Premier League calls for emergency intervention as VAR crisis gets worse

September 4, 2022 Staff Reporter Sports




LONDON (AP) — The Premier League has asked the body in charge of referees in England to look into two decisions taken after video review on Saturday.

West Ham and Newcastle were denied goals that were awarded by the on-field referee, following an intervention by VAR.

West Ham manager David Moyes described as “scandalous” a VAR decision to disallow what would have been a 90th-minute equalizer by Maxwel Cornet against Chelsea because Jarrod Bowen was adjudged to have fouled goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the build-up. Chelsea won 2-1.

At Newcastle, an own-goal by Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell was ruled out for what VAR judged to be a foul by Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock on goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. The game finished 0-0.

The review by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) will look into the two decisions specifically, not the full VAR operation.

