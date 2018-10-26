Emery downplays Arsenal’s record chances

LONDON (Reuters) – Arsenal’s 1-0 Europa League win over Sporting on Thursday was their 11th victory in a row and left them three shy of matching their all-time record but coach Unai Emery is reluctant to look beyond Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Since defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea in his first two competitive games in charge, Emery has watched his side reel off nothing but victories.

“Three matches, that is a lot of matches,” Emery told reporters. “We are only thinking of the next match against Crystal Palace.”

After facing Palace, Arsenal, currently fourth in the Premier League, host Blackpool in the League Cup and then Liverpool in the league.