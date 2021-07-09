Dynamos Football Club chairman Bernard Marriott arrested

Dynamos Football Club chairman Bernard Marriot Lusengo has appeared in court facing charges of manipulating the club’s share register to give himself control over the popular Harare giants.

Lusengo appeared before Magistrate Shane Kubonera and was remanded to July 26 for trial.

The complainant is Dynamos Private Limited represented by Robinson Rundaba, head of directors at the company. Lusengo is one of the directors at Dynamos Pvt LTD.

It is alleged that sometime in 2008, Dynamos Pvt Ltd’s subsisting articles of association were replaced through a special resolution.

The net effect of the articles of association was to allocate some shares to people who were active members of the Club during the period extending from 1963 to 1968.

This was in accordance with the recommendations of the Sports Recreation Commission. A a three-member committee was set up to look into the issue of allocation, payment, distribution and issuing of share certificates.

The committee consisted of Rundaba, Lusengo and Casper Muzenda.

However, the committee never met to deliberate on the allocated task and the allocation of shares and issuance of certificates was not done.

The issue was never revisited but the agreement on allocation of shares for beneficiaries still stands.

Sometime in 2019, Rundaba received a call from one Chitambo of Sakunda Holdings advising him that Lusengo had approached their company seeking sponsorship for Dynamos FC and that he was claiming that to be the sole owner of the club.

Rundaba allegedly then convened a meeting with Chitambo in the company of Simon Sachiti and one Nyamandwe in which Chitambo claimed that Lusengo had retracted his earlier claim and was now saying he owned 51% of the company shares.

Lusengo’s claim to Sakunda Holdings that he is the sole owner of the company prompted Rundaba to make a police report.

Investigations revealed that Lusengo had awarded himself 51% shareholding in the club without the knowledge or approval of Rundaba.

The State alleges Lusengo’s conduct can cause a potential prejudice of 51% shares to Dynamos.

The CR14, CR2 and articles of association for Dynamos will be produced in court as exhibits.