Dynamos And Warriors Die-Hard Fan Freddy ‘Pasuwa’ Mugadza Dies

Freddy ‘Pasuwa’ Mugadza a Dynamos FC staunch supporter has died. Soccer24 reports that Mugadza succumbed to heart attack on Sunday.

The publication also reports that at the time of his death, Mugadza was in the United States of America where he was based.

Mugadza who was also affectionately known as Chairman was widely known for his admiration for his love for former Dynamos and Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa.

Reacting to the news, another prominent Warriors and Dynamos fan Chris Romario Musekiwa said that Mugadza’s death was shocking. He said :

It’s really unbelievable that my brother and legend Chairman Freddy Pasuwa Mugadza is NOMORE. He was larger than life character whom I befriended during the Dynamos successful Champions League campaign in 1998.

He described Mugadza as a “fearless, no-nonsense and die-hard Dynamos cheerleader” who was the “founding King of Vietnam Stand.”

Musekiwa also said that Mugadza moved to the United States at the turn of the new millennium. He also said that Mugadza passed on at the time he had pledged to buy tombstones for departed legendary fans, the great Taribo West and Chirasha Brothers.