Dortmund to attempt the impossible against Tottenham: Reus

BERLIN (Reuters) – Borussia Dortmund are going into their Champions League Round-of-16 second leg at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday with a clear disadvantage after a 3-0 first-leg loss but the Germans will attempt a major upset, said captain Marco Reus.

Bundesliga leaders Dortmund have managed just one win in their last five league games, while also losing to Tottenham in London and being eliminated by Werder Bremen in the German Cup.

Reus, injured in the game against Werder in early February, returned on Friday but could do nothing to avert their second league loss of the season, 2-1 at Augsburg.

On Monday, he sounded confident that his team could still turn things around against the English side if they hit top form on the night.

“I think this stadium (in Dortmund) has seen its share of games where history was written,” Reus told a news conference. “We can also do it. But we need a top performance and to score the goals at the right time. I think we are in a position to achieve the impossible.”

Dortmund still have the best attack in the German Bundesliga but in recent weeks they have struggled to score while also conceding goals through individual errors.

Their seven-point gap a few weeks ago has now shrunk to a slim goal difference ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich while their lacklustre first-leg performance against Tottenham also raised alarm bells.

“We know in the past weeks we have gifted away points because we made too many mistakes,” Reus said. “We have to remain positive and keep working.

“We have to be stronger, have a stronger mentality, like we had in the previous months. We will emerge from this.”