Derbyshire snap up Zimbabwe all-rounder Sean Ervine

LONDON – British County Cricket side Derbyshire have strengthened their squad for the rest of the season by signing former Zimbabwe all-rounder Sean Ervine from Hampshire.

Ervine, 35, who played in five Tests and 42 one-day internationals for his country, has been snapped up on an in inital 28-day loan. He is available for Derbyshire’s last six Specsavers County Championship games and says he is “excited and grateful to get the opportunity to play some regular first-class cricket”.

Captain Billy Godleman said: “With Luis Reece still recovering from injury, we wanted to bring in an experienced head, and Sean fits the bill with both bat and ball.

“He is a winner and is hungry to score runs and take wickets. I am sure he will do a great job out in the middle for us, as well as pass on his knowledge in the dressing room.”

Ervine has played a total of 227 first-class matches, scoring 11,339 runs, with a top score of 237no and an average of 36.45, and taking 280 wickets with best figures of 6-82.

He has scored 29 centuries and 94 half-centuries with the bat in all forms of cricket during his 18-year playing career. Trending Teen charged after man stabbed