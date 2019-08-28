Dean Saunders: Former Liverpool player jailed for refusing drink-drive breath test

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has been jailed for 10 weeks for refusing to give a roadside breath test.

The 55-year-old was stopped by police in Boughton, Chester, on 10 May.

Officers said Saunders was slurring his speech and had to prop himself up against his Audi A8 when he was asked to get out of the car.

Chester Magistrates’ Court heard that he refused to give a breath test at the roadside and again at a police station.

He pleaded not guilty at a previous hearing and was due to stand trial.

However, his lawyers indicated on Tuesday that he would not be contesting the charges and today he pleaded guilty.

Image: Saunders played for Liverpool in the early 1990s and scored 25 goals for the club

Saunders, who also played for Aston Villa and Derby County and was capped by Wales 75 times, looked crestfallen when he realised he was going to jail and prison officers entered the dock.

He was also banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay £620 court costs.

The ex-footballer said he had been out at Chester Races and had drunk two pints.

Image: Saunders refused to give a sample by the road and also when taken to a police station

His lawyer suggested this may have “interacted” with the medication Saunders takes for injury to his knees – and with his asthma inhaler.

Judge Nicholas Sanders told him: “Throughout these proceedings you have shown yourself to be arrogant, thinking you are someone whose previous and current role in the public eye entitles you to be above the law.

“In fact the opposite is true – someone in the public eye should expect a deterrent sentence when they flout the law.”

The Welshman, whose career as a professional footballer spanned almost two decades, later turned his hand to management at Wrexham, Doncaster Rovers, Wolves, Crawley Town and more recently at Chesterfield.

Source: Sky News