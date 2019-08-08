David Luiz signs for Arsenal from Chelsea on two-year deal

Arsenal have completed the signing of David Luiz from Chelsea on a two-year deal for a fee of £8m.

The Brazilian centre-back, who made 248 appearances for Chelsea across two spells with the club, underwent his medical on Deadline Day after the two sides agreed a fee.

Luiz trained away from the rest of Frank Lampard’s squad on Wednesday after indicating he wanted to leave the club.

The 32-year-old is Arsenal’s second Deadline Day signing after they completed a £25m deal for left-back Kieran Tierney from Celtic.