Cryptic message or technical glitch? Mbappe’s Manchester United references raise eyebrows

The cryptic message comes amid a takeover bid from Qatari investor Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jaber Al Thani.

French wonderboy and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has left football fans around the world scratching their heads after a series of random references to Manchester United.

While the talk of the town in the football world has been the takeover of Manchester United, Mbappe’s recent Instagram posts have appeared to raise eyebrows.

The 24-year-old posted a message in French that said, “La Rage De Vaincre,” which translated to “Manchester United’s team is now on @psg” when the automaric ‘translate now’ option was clicked.

The reference is confusing even the most tech savvy as it’s unclear why Mbappe’s Instagram messages are being translated to include the Premier League club.

“Not Instagram to advertise Manchester United in every Kylian post,” one user wrote.

“What’s with this translation???” another social media user wrote.

Last week, a similar incident occurred after Mbappe shared a photo of himself during a game against Bayern Munich.

The picture was cpationed “Tout reste à faire… @psg“, French for “everything remains to be done”. However, when the translate button is licked it changes to ‘Manchester United’s team is now on PSG.’

The cryptic message comes amid a takeover bid from Qatari investor Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jaber Al Thani and several other entities, including billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

It also comes amid speculation of alleged interest in the PSG superstar by Manchester United.

According to sports outlet Fichajes, the Premier League club is likely to go after Mbappe once the new ownership is settled, in a bid to strengthen the line up. – Doha News

