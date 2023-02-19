Zimbabwean cricket fan banned over $7,000 spot-fixing attempt

A Zimbabwe supporter has been banned for five years after trying to get international Luke Jongwe involved in spot-fixing, a Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) statement said on Saturday.

Edward Mupangano, 27, was banned by the national cricket body after approaching the all-rounder in August 2022 hoping to set up a meeting with an Indian bookmaker.

The bookmaker allegedly wanted the player to bowl in a pre-arranged manner during an unnamed international match in return for a $7,000 (6,550.00 euros) payment, the statement said.

Jongwe reported the approach and, after a probe, Mupangano acknowledged he had violated the ZC anti-corruption code. The ban covers all ZC-affiliated cricket venues and events.

“Our view is that harsh sanctions, including custodial sentences, will go a long way in helping cricket curb one of the biggest threats to its credibility,” ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said.

Spot-fixing is defined as the action or practice of dishonestly determining the outcome of a specific part of a match or game before it is played.

