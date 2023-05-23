Chikoko in top 5 basketballers in France

THE Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) has urged upcoming players to follow in the steps of France-based Zimbabwe basketball star Vitalis Chikoko who has been named amongst the French top Basketball league’s best 5 players for the season 2022/23.

Vitalis Chikoko is a Zimbabwean professional basketball player who plays for Elan Béarnais Pau-Orthez for the French Pro A. He is joined on the list by Matt Morgan, Victor Wembanyama, Nando De Colo and Ronald March.

“As BUZ we would like to congratulate Chikoko on his latest achievement. This is a big win for as a country as it shows the potential which we have in the sport. This is also motivation to the youngsters to say if they work hard they can go on play in the best league’s in the world and excel,” said BUZ president Joe Mujuru.

Chikoko is over the moon with the latest achievement.

“Family, we made the top 5 players in the league as the best pivot/5man for the 2022/23 season. It’s a great blessing to be in my 12th professional year and to show we made top 5 players in the league as a top 5 for the 22/23 season. Very blessed to be in my 12th professional year averaging 14.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 blocks, 76.9 free throws, 18.7 eval number 3 in the league all in 26.3 minutes.

“To the fans around the world who have become my family, you are the fuel to my engine. Elan Béarnais Pau-Lacq-Orthez, thank you for giving me a home and a platform to shine in the game I love so much. To everyone who believed and still believes in me, thank you,” said Chikoko.

Chikoko had his first stint at the club from 2016 to 2019 before leaving for Metropolitans 92, where he spent two seasons from 2019 to 2021.

The 2,08m tall Chikoko is widely acknowledged as one of the top players in the French Jeep Elite ProA.

Chikoko has earned three successive All-Star nominations in the last three seasons while also being a serious contender for the Jeep Elite ProA Most Valuable Player (MVP) to underline his status as one of the big stars of the French top division.

The Zimbabwe national team star has been based in Europe since 2011 when he moved to German club BG Goettingen.

After one season with Goettingen, Chikoko went to TBB Trier before his journey led him to Italy with Reggio Emilia and Verona.

He returned to Germany with FC Bayern Munich before moving to France in 2016 to join Pau-Orthez, where he is now enjoying a second dance.

