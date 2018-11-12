Chidzambwa in line for Black Leopards job

JOHANNESBURG – Luc Eymael and Sunday Chidzambwa are believed to be the two possible candidates to fill the vacant Black Leopards coaching job, IOL Sport has learnt.

Lidoda Duvha parted ways with Joel Masutha on Monday afternoon following the club’s 3-1 defeat to Cape Town City at the weekend, leaving the side that was promoted this season gasping for air with just nine points from 11 Absa Premiership matches.

Masutha is said to have been asked to resign by Leopards chairman David Thidiela moments after the defeat away to City in the Mother City.

And he is likely to be replaced by Eymael, who was also sent packing by Free State Stars hours before Leopards announced Masutha would be leaving the Limpopo-based outfit.

Stars suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to SuperSport United on Saturday night in front of their home fans at Goble Park in Bethlehem, forcing management to request that their contract with the coach – which had six months left to run – be terminated early.

Eymael did wonders for Ea Lla Koto last season by winning the club’s first every trophy since 1994, when they beat Maritzburg United in May to clinch the Nedbank Cup.

The former Polokwane City and Bloemfontein Celtic mentor is now among the front-runners for the Leopards post.

But he might very well have to go toe-to-toe with Chidzambwa for that gig – although he has the advantage in that he is now unattached.

Chidzambwa is in charge of his native country Zimbabwe at the moment, and on the verge of securing qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

He coached Leopards between 2010 and 2012, and is said to be very keen to return to the South African Premiership despite doing so well with The Warriors.

Sunday Chidzambwa is currently in charge of Zimbabwe, but is keen to return to the PSL. Photo: Aaron Ufumeli/EPA

The two-week Fifa break gives both Leopards and Stars a chance to consider their options, but for the former it may come down to either Eymael or Chidzambwa, while Ea Lla Koto should have a short-list by the end of the week.

