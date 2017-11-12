Celtic wonderkid shocked by lively young warriors dressing room atmosphere

Kundai Benyu has revealed his shock at Zimbabwe’s singing changing room, as it’s normally all quiet in Celtic’s.

In an interview with the Scottish Sun, the hot prospect revealed he was caught off guard by his international teammates bursting into song ahead of a game.

He said: “I was a bit taken aback when the other boys started singing in the changing room just before the match against Lesotho.

“I was like ‘hey…what’s going on?’ because at Celtic usually all the players are quiet and focused before the match.”

The 19-year-old was making his international debut for Zimbabwe after being called up to the squad for games against Lesotho and Namibia.

The youngster has only featured four times for the Celtic’s first team this season, with only one of those appearances being in the league.

Benyu has instead been mostly playing his football for Celtic’s development team, as he seen as a player for the future rather than the first team currently.

The Camden born midfielder joined the Hoops from Ipswich in July 2017, having never broken into their first team.

However during his time with the Tractor Boys, he was loaned to Aldershot Town to gain first team experience.

The midfielder featured 23 times for Aldershot Town, scoring five goals and registering three assists.

The talented youngster is contracted to the Bhoys until May 2021.

