Celtic crowned Scottish Premiership champions as SPFL end season

Celtic have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the ninth successive season after the SPFL opted to curtail the current campaign.

It also means Hearts are relegated to the Championship for the second time since 2014.

The SPFL held a board meeting on Monday morning where they decided to bring the season to an end, meaning a 51st league title for Celtic.

As with the Championship, League One and League Two, final season placings in the Premiership have been determined by points per game in league matches played to March 13 by each club.

Neil Lennon’s side held a 13-point lead over Rangers when the season was suspended on March 13, having played one more game.

At the other end, Hearts drop out of the top flight, although the club’s owner Ann Budge had threatened to take further action if the season was not completed.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan said: “Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to officially congratulate Celtic on their achievement of winning the Ladbrokes Premiership this season, and also to sincerely commiserate with Hearts on their relegation.

“We would all have rather seen the league season played out on pitches, in stadiums and in front of supporters. This is not the way anybody involved with Scottish football would have wanted to conclude the league season but, given the grave and unprecedented circumstances that we are facing, the board has agreed that it is the only practical way forward.

“Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on sporting competitions around the world and the repercussions will be felt for a long time. Scottish Government restrictions and deep concerns for both player and spectator safety left the SPFL with no realistic option but to call the Ladbrokes Premiership now and we thank the Premiership clubs for their support on this decision.”

Hearts are relegated for the second time in six years

In April, the 42 SPFL clubs voted – after some controversy – to end the season in the Championship, League One and League Two amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The SPFL board were also given the power to end the season in the Premiership if it became clear the fixtures could not be played.

However, the Scottish season has not been completely cancelled. The SFA remains committed to completing the Scottish Cup, with the tournament at the semi-final stage.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “On Friday, Ladbrokes Premiership clubs expressed their clear and unanimous view that there was no realistic prospect of completing the outstanding fixtures from season 2019/20.

“The SPFL board met on Monday morning and in line with the express agreement of member clubs in April, the board determined that league season 2019/20 and the Ladbrokes Premiership be brought to an end.

“This decision now enables us to pay out around £7m in fees to help clubs stay afloat during this incredibly difficult time. We will begin processing these payments immediately.

“The focus of all those involved in the game will now turn to how we get football up and running again safely as soon as possible.”

He added: “Nobody should be under any illusion as to how complicated and difficult a challenge it will be to return Scottish football to normality.

“We will be liaising with government on the best way forward and working to ensure that all of our 42 clubs are playing football again as soon as humanly possible.” – Sky Sports