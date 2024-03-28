CAPS United stumble as Bikita Minerals make history at reopened Rufaro

Spread the love

Harare based side CAPS United fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Premier Soccer League (PSL) newcomers Bikita Minerals in a match that marked the long-awaited return of Rufaro Stadium after a four-year hiatus.

Chris Carlos Makambira’s strike proved to be the difference as Makepekepe struggled to convert their chances.

Makambira broke the deadlock in the 28th minute and the Saul Chaminuka coached side defended resolutely, holding on to the 1-0 lead till full time.

This was Bikita Minerals’ first ever PSL win and the famous victory will be etched in the club’s history.

The Eastern Region division one league champions have so far collected four points in two matches after holding Yadah FC to 1-1 stalemate on Sunday.

On the other hand, Makepekepe suffered their second defeat of the season after losing to Chicken Inn with a similar scoreline on the opening day.

The 2016 champions have collected three points at the moment following their 2-0 victory against Herentals FC before the international break.

Meanwhile, in other league matches that were played today, FC Platinum drew 2-2 with Chicken Inn while Arenel Movers FC also drew 0-0 with Herentals FC.

Defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars who haven’t won this season, also played to a goalless draw with ZPC Kariba.

Green Fuel and Telone drew 1-1 while Manica Diamonds and Chegutu Pirates played to another goalless draw.

