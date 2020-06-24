Caps United donor speaks team bus used to ferry grain

The club received the luxury coach last year from their former player Nyasha Mushekwi as a token of appreciation to the club’s contribution in shaping his career but only started using it in February after finishing all the paperwork with Zimra.
Soccer publication Kick Off has reported that Mushekwi told one Yvonne Mangunda on Instagram Live that it’s not his decision how the bus is used.
“Many people have asked about my thoughts regarding that picture, but I told them it’s not my bus. They can use it in whatever they want, even putting pigs underneath,” he is quoted saying.
“I believe if you give something to someone, it’s not your business to monitor how they are using it.”