Caps United donor speaks team bus used to ferry grain

CAPS United bus donor Nyasha Mushekwi has for the first time spoken about pictures of CAPS officials seen loading 50kg sacks of maize in the boot of the bus.

The club received the luxury coach last year from their former player Nyasha Mushekwi as a token of appreciation to the club’s contribution in shaping his career but only started using it in February after finishing all the paperwork with Zimra.

Soccer publication Kick Off has reported that Mushekwi told one Yvonne Mangunda on Instagram Live that it’s not his decision how the bus is used.