Benzema doing everything to be 100 per cent fit after making Deschamps’ World Cup squad

Karim Benzema will do everything he can to be 100 percent fit for the World Cup after making France’s squad for the tournament amid an injury-hit season, says Didier Deschamps.

Benzema won his first Ballon d’Or after leading Real Madrid to glory in LaLiga and the Champions League by scoring 44 goals last term but has endured a frustrating 2022-23 campaign to date.

The striker has started just 11 games in all competitions this season, hitting the net six times, and Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said the 34-year-old was “struggling” on Sunday after he suffered from muscular fatigue in his left quadriceps.

However, Benzema will join the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud among France’s attacking options in Qatar, and Deschamps hopes he will be in peak condition.

“Benzema has had a few minor injuries, but he knows that the World Cup is a very important moment,” Deschamps said after revealing his 25-man squad on Wednesday.

“He will do everything, like the whole group, to be 100 per cent.”

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has also been included despite sustaining a leg injury in the Red Devils’ Premier League draw at Chelsea last month, and Deschamps is optimistic regarding his chances of facing Australia in the team’s Group D opener on November 22.

“Presnel [Kimpembe] had a little problem but he will be available for the last league game on Sunday,” Deschamps said.

“For Varane, it’s a longer injury, but he will be available for the first game against Australia on the 22nd, if all goes well.”

The World Cup holders will head to Qatar with a depleted set of midfield options after Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante were ruled out, while left-backs Ferland Mendy and Lucas Digne, as well as Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan – who suffered a calf injury in September – are among the other notable absentees.

France will be captained by Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in Qatar, whose inclusion in a fourth World Cup squad sees him equal the national record set by Thierry Henry (in the 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010 tournaments).

France World Cup squad: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes); Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United); Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille); Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Milan), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).

