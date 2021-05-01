‘Benni McCarthy, next Bafana Bafana coach,’ says ex-boss Clive Barker

CAPE TOWN – Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker believes AmaZulu’s Benni McCarthy will get the nod to take charge of the national team.

The South African Football Association have been looking for a new coach ever since they sacked Molefi Ntseki after their failed Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Recent reported stated former Real Madrid boss Carlos Queiroz, and current Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane were the favourates to land the job for a second time. But, they have since snubbed the chance to take charge of the team again.

The double snubbing has sent Safa back to square one, but many, including Barker, believe the national governing body shouldn’t have a difficult time in finding Ntseki’s successor.

“They’ve got all the upcoming coaches, there’s no reason that they cannot pick a coach. I think they going to go with Benni McCarthy, and I think it will be a good choice,” Barker was quoted by KickOff.com.

“I think that’s what will happen in the end. They are just waiting, maybe for another six weeks to the tournament, because the league will be wrapping up then,” he said.

“I don’t know, I just have a feeling. If I had a choice, I would have done that. I would have brought Pitso Mosimane or Benni. They are two of the most talented coaches at the moment.”

