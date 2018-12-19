Basketball star Chikoko shines in France

Zimbabwean basketball star Vitalis Chikoko continued to impress for his French club Pau Lacque Orthez, after ending with impressive figures of 24 points and 10 rebounds in his side’s victory over MSB Banvit.

Having already plied his trade in Germany and Italy, the Zimbabwean basketball star continues to make a name for himself in France.

In a victory by his side Pau Lacque Orthez, Chikoko was impressive with 24 points and 10 rebounds helping his team shrug off the challenge of MSB Banvit in a tense encounter which saw Chikoko’s team win 91-90 in overtime.

Prior to weekend action Chikoko had again shone posting impressive figures of 30 points, and 5 rebounds in what turned out to be his best figures since joining Pau Lacque Orthez.

Chikoko has represented Zimbabwe at continental level after being a member of the Zimbabwean team which took part at the 2015 Afro Basketball Championships hosted by Tunisia.

The Zimbabwean basketball star rose to stardom when he made a move to Germany and went on to play in the topflight before moving to Italy where he was snapped up by Grissin Bon Reggio.

From Italy, Chikoko returned to Germany where he turned out for powerhouses Bayern Munich before switching to France where his current club is French-pro side Pau Lacque Orthez.

In France, Chikoko has made steady progress and has in recent weeks emerged to be among the top players in the French-pro A League.