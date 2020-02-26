Bangladesh PM celebrates Zimbabwe cricket team defeat

DHAKA, (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today extended her heartiest congratulation to the Bangladesh national cricket team for defeating Zimbabwe in the lone Test on Tuesday.

The Tigers crushed Zimbabwe by an innings and 106-run margin at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

In a congratulatory message, the cricket-lover prime minister greeted all the players, coach and officials of the Bangladesh national cricket team as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for clinching a huge victory against Zimbabwe.

“The whole nation is proud of seeing the team spirit of our players and

their tremendous performance,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina expressed the hope that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in future.