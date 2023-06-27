Aston Villa skipper John McGinn jets into Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALL – English Premier League football star and Aston Villa captain John McGinn has arrived in Zimbabwe for a holiday.

He landed at Victoria Falls International Airport accompanied by his wife, Sara Stokes. McGinn later shared photos and videos of their safari game drive on his Instagram page, expressing his awe at the experience and describing it as unreal. During the game drive, they encountered various wildlife, including elephants, zebras, a giraffe, a lion, a white rhino, a hyena, and a rare sighting of a leopard.

McGinn’s visit to Zimbabwe was by invitation from his Aston Villa teammate and Zimbabwean international, Marvelous Nakamba. The invitation aims to showcase Zimbabwe’s famous tourist attraction, Victoria Falls, and promote the country as a desirable destination. It is mentioned that more players from Aston Villa are expected to visit Zimbabwe by the end of the week.

Visiting Victoria Falls has been popular among international entertainment and sporting icons, with Michael Jackson mentioned as one of the notable figures who had previously visited the location.

