BIRMINGHAM, UK – Zimbabwe is gaining popularity as a tourism destination, with Aston Villa, an English Premier League football team, planning to visit Victoria Falls.

The majestic waterfall, known as the Seventh World Wonder, has been a major attraction for tourists, both local and international, and has significantly contributed to Zimbabwe’s tourism industry and overall GDP.

Zimbabwean footballer Marvelous Nakamba, who plays for Aston Villa, has invited his teammates to visit Victoria Falls during their season break in an effort to promote Zimbabwe as a desirable tourist destination. Nakamba said he is proud of his country and believes that showcasing its beauty and safety will attract more visitors.

In addition to promoting tourism, Nakamba is also involved in charitable projects through his foundation, which focuses on empowering and supporting youth in various areas such as education, sports, and skills development.

While Nakamba is expected to move to Luton Town permanently after being transfer-listed by Aston Villa, his efforts to promote Zimbabwe’s tourism industry are seen as beneficial for the country’s image and potential economic growth.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...