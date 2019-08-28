Aston Villa fans drooling about Nakamba skills

New Aston Villa signing Marvelous Nakamba made his Villa debut last night, and fans were loving a great piece of individual skill from the Zimbabwean.

Villa eased into the next round of the Carabao Cup, beating Crewe 6-1 on the night at Gresty Road.

Nakamba, who is very popular in his home country, made quite the impact on his debut, and some Villa fans reacted to the skills from the midfielder.

Many Villa fans couldn’t help but make a pun with the midfielder’s name.

Norman would love to see him play in the league now he is off the mark for Villa in the EFL cup.

It was certainly a promising debut from the midfielder, who might now be in line for a league appearance.

He showed off his skills and showed why Villa signed him over the summer with his performance against Crewe.

However, it was against poor opposition, so the midfielder will have to play in the league to show is he good enough to make it in the team permanently.