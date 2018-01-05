Arsene Wenger reveals why he will travel to Liberia if he gets suspended

ARSENAL boss Arsene Wenger has revealed his plans to travel to Liberia if he gets suspended by the FA.

The Arsenal manager is in trouble over comments he made about referee Anthony Taylor during the 2-2 draw with Chelsea in midweek.

The official awarded the Blues a penalty for Hector Bellerin’s challenge on Eden Hazard which had Wenger fuming.

The FA are awaiting Wenger’s response before deciding on the relevant punishment.

And if he gets suspended then he says he could visit George Weah in Liberia after the former footballer was elected president last week.

When asked if he would visit the former Ballon d’Ord winner, Wenger said: “Maybe if I’m suspended.”

He then added: “Yes I have been invited by George to the day he will become president.

“What is important when you look at his life, it is a real film. It is unbelievable.

“I remember when I saw him the first time at Monaco, a bit lost, not knowing anybody and not being rated.

“To become the best player in the world and president of his country – It’s an unbelievable story.”

Wenger was speaking at his pre-FA Cup press conference this morning.

The Gunners travel to Championship outfit Nottingham Forest on Sunday (4pm).