Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON – Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, the football club have confirmed.

The full first-team squad and anyone else who has been in recent close contact with Arteta has been told to self-isolate.

In a statement, the club said: “Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening.

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines.

“We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff.”

The statement added: “It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates.

“We will update supporters who have tickets for forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible.”