Arsenal fans group wants owner Kroenke out

LONDON – Sixteen prominent Arsenal supporters’ groups and bloggers have signed a letter calling on owner Stan Kroenke to “reinvigorate” the Premier League club.

The two-page document accuses the “passive”, “absent” Kroenke of using the Gunners as an “investment vehicle”.

“Arsenal is at a crossroads. Things need to change,” the letter adds.

It is the first time so many fans have come together to express dissatisfaction with the American billionaire.

They urge Kroenke – who first invested in Arsenal in 2007 and became majority shareholder in 2011 – to honour commitments made in his takeover document and recommend a boardroom overhaul to create a hierarchy that is “fit for purpose”, with “new and dynamic” appointments and “independently minded” directors.

The group say the approach to player transfers and salaries “looks uncoordinated and appears to lack in strategy”, describing Emirates Stadium as a “soulless place” on matchdays because it is “blighted” by a “poor” atmosphere and empty seats.

They suggest an improved ticketing system and call on Arsenal to back initiatives such as safe standing.

The letter concludes by calling on the club to “immediately clarify they will have no part in” a proposed European Super League that is being “driven by greed”.

The Gunners last won the Premier League in 2004 and losing the Europa League final to Chelsea in May meant they missed out on Champions League football for the third season in a row.

BBC Sport has contacted Arsenal for comment about the letter. – BBC