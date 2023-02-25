Arsenal beats Leicester 1-0 to stay top of EPL

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Arsenal maintained its place atop the English Premier League by beating Leicester 1-0 thanks to Gabriel Martinelli’s goal early in the second half on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard, who had a first-half goal disallowed, slipped a pass through to Martinelli and the Brazil winger cut in from the left to poke a low finish just inside the far post in the 46th minute.

That ensured Arsenal will end the day where it began — in first place — with second-placed Manchester City behind by five points going into its match at Bournemouth later Saturday.

Arsenal has bounced back well from a three-game run where the team picked up one point to raise doubts about its title pedigree. Last week, the Gunners twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-2 away and has won again in the Midlands.

Arsenal was hardly troubled at King Power Stadium despite being without holding midfielder Thomas Partey again, although the Ghana international did make it off the bench for the final few minutes after a muscle injury.

Trossard, who started up front in place of Eddie Nketiah, thought he gave Arsenal the lead in the 26th when he curled a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area following Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward’s weak punch clear. The goal was ruled out, however. Replays showed Arsenal defender Ben White was holding onto Ward’s right arm at the time of his punch.

Bukayo Saka also had a goal disallowed in the second half, with Martinelli adjudged offside in the buildup.

