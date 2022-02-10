Adidas accused of racism over selective Kurt Zouma sponsorship withdrawal, calls for boycott mount

Racism and discrimination has sucked into Kurt Zouma’s case with his club kit sponsor Adidas.

Adidas issued a statement confirming that they have ended their relationship with West Ham’s defender Zouma.

Adidas sponsored Zouma with boots.

“We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete,” reads the statement.

This comes after Zouma caused a stir on social media after he was recorded kicking his cat in the kitchen.

In the clip, he is also seen throwing a pair of shoes at the cat before slapping the cat in the face.

However, tweeps have reacted to how Adidas decided to end their relationship with Zouma harshly, unlike the cases of Luis Suarez and Eden Hazard.

In 2014, the former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez was only cautioned by Adidas having racially abused former Manchester United player Patrice Evra and also biting Giorgio Chiellini.

On the other hand, Eden Hazard kicked a Swansea City ball boy.

These are some of the reactions:

“Luis Suarez racially abused Patrice Evra, chewed Chiellini’s shoulder, got banned for four months but ADIDAS refused to cut ties with him. But Kurt Zouma kicks a cat and he is being treated like he’s the one who bombed Iraq. This message is clear on what Adidas stands for”-alibeyjrn. “Their racism stinks to high heavens. Unfortunately, most Black players and entertainers prefer to be ‘white’ in everyway and forget who they are”-MawoyaPeters4. “John Terry was fined £220,000 for racially abusing Anton Ferdinand. Kurt Zouma has been fined £250,000 for kicking a cat. The message is very clear.”-gabrieloguda.

Zouma and his club have since apologized.

“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video,” he said. “I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy. “They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again,” said Zouma.

“West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated. “We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals,” reads West Ham’s statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

