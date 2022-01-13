Aboubakar takes host Cameroon into knockouts at African Cup

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi both scored twice as the host team recovered from going 1-0 down in the fourth minute to overwhelm Ethiopia 4-1 on Thursday at the African Cup of Nations.

Cameroon became the first team through to the knockout stages with two wins from its first two games.

Ethiopia’s Dawa Hotessa Dukele had stunned the Olembe Stadium into silence with the opening goal.

But having come from behind to win its opening game against Burkina Faso, Cameroon again shook off that early blow.

Ekambi equalized four minutes later and Cameroon took control from then.

Aboubakar put Cameroon ahead with a powerful header in the 53rd and slid in to force home the third goal two minutes later.

Ekambi made it 4-1 by cutting back inside a group of Ethiopia defenders and firing into the bottom left corner.

The Indomitable Lions lived up to their nickname and also hit the post three times in the game.

Cameroon advanced from Group A, while Cape Verde and Burkina Faso will meet in the group’s other game later Thursday.

Aboubakar has four goals at the tournament after scoring two penalties in Cameroon’s opening 2-1 win over Burkina Faso.

