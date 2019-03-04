Zimbawe leaders weigh in on Lukau’s resurrection hoax

Johannesburg – Zimbabwean political leaders have slammed unscrupulous pastors operating in South Africa for using desperate Zimbabwean nationals to enrich themselves.

The leaders have slammed the fake pastors for preying on desperate Zimbabweans who are facing economic hardships in the country.

The leaders, based in South Africa, were reacting following an uproar which erupted recently after pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries International was shown in a video “resurrecting” a dead Zimbabwean man.

Kennedy Mandaza, the spokesperson for Zanu-PF in South Africa, said Zimbabweans must refuse to be used by anyone, including religious leaders, to do things that are uncouth, illegal, uncultured and against the norms and morals of the society for money.

“We should endear ourselves to the dignity of earning our money through hard work and honesty. It is really despicable, degrading and a shame to all of us who take pride in being Zimbabwean. I would like to believe this is an isolated case of the extent to which Zimbabweans will stoop to eke out a living in the diaspora,” Mandaza said.

Mandaza said while the tough economic conditions that have prevailed in Zimbabwe for the past decade have forced many to resort to doing menial jobs in South Africa, this did not in any way mean that people should fake death to get paid.

“Our dignity as Zimbabweans and Africans, in general, is something we should not put on the altar in order to make ends meet. I call upon all Zimbabweans to desist from engaging in acts that are despicable and ungodly like what this guy did. We should take pride in our dignity as a people,” he said.

MDC-T’s Trust Ndlovu has slammed the fake miracle as deplorable, labelling it ungodly.

“For now one can only think of the economic difficulties that drove many of our citizens to South Africa, without condoning what he did, but we can also factor in the situation in Zimbabwe which has forced many people to sacrifice their reputation and end up working as domestic workers and other menial jobs,” he said.

Ndlovu cited the political instability in Zimbabwe as a potential reason that could have driven the man to participate in the charade.

“Some sacrificed their lives and crossed dangerous rivers with wives and children being raped just to earn a living. So for a man to fake death in daylight in front of social media means a lot of sacrifice might have been done for financial gain. This boils down to the political instability which has resulted in chaotic, abject poverty in that country,” Ndlovu said.

He has called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident, saying the public should know what really transpired.

“Having said that, I must be quick to emphasise that the law must take its course and our citizen must not be prejudiced because of his nationality. He has to be punished for his wrong actions without fear or favour if found guilty,” Ndlovu said.

Nqgabutho Mabena, general secretary of the Zimbabwe Communist Party, said: “We stand opposed to any fake prophecy that seeks to draw crowds and more money for the church in the name of miracles irrespective of who is involved.”

The so-called resurrection sparked outrage across the country, with most religious leaders and the CRL Commission condemning the incident.

A case of fraud against Lukau was opened on Thursday by the controversial Incredible Happenings leader Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng and other church leaders at Morningside police station.

Captain Meyer confirmed that a case of fraud was opened and sent to the provincial unit for investigation.

The Sunday Independent