Bushiri and Mboro put their differences aside to work together as pastors last year. The two had been embroiled in a bitter public feud.

“I am here to support spiritually and emotionally my brother, the Major 1. Since some of you know, we started our relationship last year. He’s the one who came to me and said my brother I need you to be on my side and I did that,” he said.

The Bushiris were arrested on Friday by the Hawks in Rustenburg for alleged fraud involving R15.3 million, and for the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, for offences allegedly committed in 2015. They spent the weekend behind bars.

Last year, reports emerged that the church leader had been sending about R15 million per month to Malawi, his home country. The money was allegedly being transported in his private jet.

Pretoria News