Prophet T Freddy cries after Council razed down his church (VIDEO)

POPULAR Harare preacher Prophet T Freddy of the Goodness and Mercy Ministries Church has broken down in a recorded video in which he spoke about the Glen View residents who celebrated while City of Harare workmen demolished his church yesterday.

Council and Government have been demolishing illegal structures around the city, taking advantage of the lockdown to sanitize residential areas.

Freddy is recorded in the video (see below) saying, “I’m in pain and i cannot pretend to be strong. City of Harare, you are the ones who gave us the land and if you had other plans you should have told us than to destroy the church.”

NDIRIKURWADZIWA . NDIGAGONE KUZVISHINGISA VAKOMANA NDIRIKURWADZIWA VEDUWE NDIRIKURWADZIWA. HARARE CITY COUNCIL NDIMI MAKATIPA NZVIMBO KANA MANGA MUSISADE MAINGOTIUDZA TOBVA PANE KUTIPWANYIRA CHURCH YAMWARI. IT IS WELL

The musician was visibly crying when he went on Facebook live.

The church leader said, “It’s a very difficult moment for me. I’m sure most of you know that our church structure was demolished by Harare city council. It is something that is painful as it is something we worked for. Yesterday i was called that the church was being demolished.

“I received five calls and the moment I arrived at the church, the church that I loved was no more. There were people from Glen View who were celebrating regardless of the fact that I grew up there.”

Prophet T Freddie went on, “I know i have a lot of enemies in Glen View. The same people who were celebrating as Goodness and Mercy Church was being demolished are the same people are the same people who get water from a borehole at the church. Some church members have asked why i continue to give water to my enemies but i told them i will do what is right.”

“The church was on a temporary lease and we agreed with the City of Harare and we were told not to build a permanent structure.

“We used to work on projects together with the City of Harare and i even paid a contribution to their Christmas party.

“There is no way were were going to build a church on a place without agreement. We are heartbroken and i know im not the only person who had a property demolished. I am fully aware that people are celebrating,” Prophet T Freddy said.

“The shade has a capacity of 1,600 people. Someone even donated a car to finance the roof. Some of my congregants sacrificed a lot of money to have the structure completed. As a church we haven’t used the church, it was new,” Freddy went on.

Watch the video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>