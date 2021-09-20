Prophet causes stir in Mutare

There was chaos in Mutare during Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi’s Prophetic invasion of the city where scores gathered in an attempt to attend the service and some had to be turned away due to the COVID 19 regulations.

The prayer service was attended by several politicians from ZANU PF, MDC T and MDCA, senior civil servants, and other prominent persons in Manicaland who jostled for an audience with the Zambian prophet on Saturday.

A Chipinge based businessman Henry Makuyana who spoke to this reporter complained that he had traveled all the way from Chipinge only to he turned away because the venue had reached the permitted sitting capacity. Makuyana finally met the prophet for a one on one service and urged the prophet to visit Manicaland more often and pray for the people of Manicaland.

Makuyana added that the region was popular for witchcraft and black magic as it was home to the famous Sekuru Ndunge and a number of witches and wizards and goblins who terrorized the people, especially in rural areas.

He added that the province needed a lot of prayers to transform the province into a God-fearing success story. Mary Matshiya added that she had traveled from Espungabera a township in the Mossurize District of Manica Province in central Mozambique to attend the prophetic invasion.

Sovi runs the fastest-growing charismatic church in Sub-Saharan Africa.