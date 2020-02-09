Pastor Uebert Angel meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister

Not so much is known about the details of the meeting but it followed a massive service that saw thousands of people in attendance at the end of a six-day visit.

MAN of the cloth, Pastor Uebert Angel was in Sri Lanka last week and made a lasting impression that saw him meeting the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa at his home in Colombo.

“It’s always a joy seeing souls coming to receive JESUS as their LORD and SAVIOUR. Very exciting. It’s a feeling you can’t easily shake off,” Angel wrote on his official Instagram account.

“Many people turned to Christ right from the world and from many other religions…Thank you LORD!”

In July last year, Angel grabbed similar attention when Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni himself tweeted pictures of his meeting with Angel. According to Museveni, Angel indicated his interest to invest in tourism and pharmaceutical sectors.

“Met Uebert Angel, a televangelist and businessman, who is founder of Spirit Embassy in the UK and Bro. Ronnie Makabai of ETM International Church here in Kampala. They indicated their interest to invest in tourism and pharmaceutical sectors. Government will support them,” he said.

Angel’s presence in Sri Lanka for the conference prompted the government to provide tight security. The army and armed police with sniffer dogs patrolled the venues which were attended by thousands of people.

The Spirit Embassy GoodNews church founder was hosted by his spiritual son Prophet Jerome Fernando who is resident in Sri Lanka. In pictures posted on Instagram, long winding queues of people waiting to enter the venue of the conference could be seen.