No evidence fugitive Shepherd Bushiri came to SA three times

Cape Town – Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has stuck to his guns that there is no evidence that self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri came to the country three times. This is despite Bushiri being on the wanted list of the police after he escaped to Malawi last year. Motsoaledi told the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, during question time to ministers in the Security Cluster, that there was no evidence that Bushiri visited the country three times.

Bushiri escaped with his wife, Mary Bushiri, late last year after he skipped bail where he was on trial. South Africa has sent an extradition request to Malawi to send him back to stand trial. Motsoaledi said that despite reports that Bushiri has been to South Africa on three separate occasions, there was nothing to prove that.