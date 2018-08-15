‘Let’s pray for Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’ – as church boot-licking escalates

LOCAL churches should continue praying for President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was chosen by God to lead the people of Zimbabwe out of economic challenges.

This was said by the leader of the Apostolic Faith Church (AFM) of Portland Oregon in Southern Africa, Reverend Richard Sibanda during a crusaders camp meeting at Green Gables Farm in Bulawayo.

The crusaders camp held under the theme “Contending for faith,” drew thousands of people from across the country and the region. It ran from August 10 to yesterday and saw congregants from as far as Swaziland, South Africa and all Zimbabwe’s ten provinces attending.

Rev Sibanda said Christians must not question God’s choice of a leader but pray to God to help the leader.

“Our duty is not to question God’s will. Let us pray for our President Emmerson Mnangagwa so that the Lord can open his eyes and help him through the way. We know he is going through a tough time and as Christians, our duty is to support him with prayer,” said Rev Sibanda.

He said President Mnangagwa was chosen by God and no man could fight God, adding that all the battles that President Mnangagwa was going through were minor before God.

“In the Bible we have so many examples of people who wanted to fight the men of God but they fell by the wayside the moment God intervened. President Mnangagwa was chosen by God to steer the Zimbabwean ship forward, let us support God’s will with prayer,” he said.

Rev Sibanda said only Zimbabweans can determine their future through prayer.

“What Zimbabwe needs is prayer and nothing else. We can try all we can but nothing beats prayer. No matter what challenges we face, let us unite as a country and pray and things will work out for the good,” he said.

The call comes at a time when opposition leader Mr Nelson Chamisa filed a court application challenging the result of the election which President Mnangagwa won by 50,8 percent.

The application has delayed President Mnangagwa’s inauguration and his work to turnaround the economy.