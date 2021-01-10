Warriors star Khama Billiat marries second wife

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – Zimbabwe ace Khama Billiat has married a second wife, it was reported on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Kaizer Chiefs midfielder recently paid lobola for TV presenter, singer and former actress Nomcebo Mthethwa, according to City Press.

Mthethwa, 24, also known by the nickname ‘Dot’, hails from eMpangeni in KwaZulu Natal.

Her mother Smaniso Mthethwa told the newspaper that Billiat was engaged to her daughter, but referred questions to the couple.

Billiat has a daughter with his wife of 10 years, 38-year-old Esnath Munyedawo.

Billiat laughed and hung up when a reporter called to ask about his reported marriage to Mthethwa, who quit as an actress on Uzalo to pursue a career in music.

Mthethwa recently released a single, Makoti – perhaps celebrating her union with Billiat.



Nomcebo’s mother, Smaniso Mthetwa, confirmed that Billiat was engaged to her daughter and referred all questions to the couple.



When contacted for comment, Billiat laughed and hung up the phone. Billiat is already married to his wife of 10 years Esnath Munyedawo (38). The two have a daughter together.