Having to decide between two men who both have the potential of being life partners can be tricky. Here are tips to help you decide on the perfect one.

Who’s more like a friend?

Ever heard couples say ‘I married my best friend?’ Does it not make you feel warm inside? This is what you want from a partner – a person you know you can rely on in good and bad times. If one of them is all about the good times and less about the bad times then you might want to go with the second guy.

Which one is similar to you?

Before you say ‘opposites attract’ take a moment and think about what it would be like to date someone who totally gets you and vice versa. This is the guy who’s interested in similar hobbies and interests, share the same values and life aspirations as you. Try having the same conversation with the two to compare their level of reasoning, that’s where you’ll get your answer.

What does your instinct saying?

In any situation, your gut is always there when you’re stuck. Deep down inside, you know what it is that you want and which guy has all the qualities you want in a man. Listen to your gut, it won’t let you down.

Who’s the most positive one

Because life is never always rosy, you want a partner that’s always looking at the bigger picture in life. When you’re down and out your partner should help you come up with viable solutions. So, by all means avoid the one who always throws in the towel during tough situations.

Do you feel like you’re cheating?

If for some reason when you’re with the one guy you constantly feel like you’re cheating on the other then you shouldn’t be with him. With the right man, you won’t feel guilty, everything will feel right.

What’s the bigger picture?

Which one do you see yourself walking down the aisle towards? The one you day dream about the most and see a long-term relationship with is your man.