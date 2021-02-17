MP Musanhi’s pictures with Temba Mliswa’s ex-girlfriend leaked online

Social media is awash with ZANU PF politburo member and Bindura Member of Parliament (MP) Kenneth Musanhi’s pictures with Temba Mliswa’s ex-girlfriend Susan Mutami in compromising positions.

Musanhi becomes one of the party big wigs who have been linked to Mutami’s shenanigans.

Contacted for comment Musanhi did not pick calls from this reporter and chose to ignore questions sent to him.