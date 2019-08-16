Man sues wife’s lover for adultery . . .Wife says gay relations wrecked union

A LOCAL businessman who sued his alleged lover for defrauding him did not realise that by doing so he would land in hot soup as he is now being sued by the woman’s husband for having an adulterous affair with his wife.

Dick Sakala is accusing Gordon Virimai, who is based in Australia, of engaging in an adulterous relationship with his wife, Yvonne Thandiwe Sakala (59).

Sakala, through his lawyers VJ Mpofu and Associates, filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Virimai as a defendant.

In papers before the court, Sakala said he discovered the illicit affair after intercepting text and WhatsApp messages on his wife’s cellphone, which were sent by Virimai.

Sakala’s suspicions were confirmed when Virimai sued his wife to recover US$41 000 which he claimed he had sent to Thandiwe for a business venture but she allegedly converted it to her own use.

“The defendant has had a romantic and illicit relationship or has committed adultery with my wife well knowing of her marital status which has been confirmed by the defendant’s wife who is in Australia,” he said.

Sakala said their marriage was solemnised in terms of Chapter 5:11 of the Marriages Act on July 27 in 1980. The couple has three grown up children.

Sakala said due to the adulterous affair between his wife and Virimai, the two lovers had a public fallout after Thandiwe allegedly defrauded her boyfriend of more than US$41 000.

Thandiwe allegedly masqueraded as overseer of a certain family trust which sells several properties and defrauded Virimai of US$41 870. The case is still pending before the courts.

Sakala said due to the adulterous affair, he had lost consortium and comfort.

He wants a court order that compels Virimai to pay US$300 000.00 in damages for loss of consortium and contumelia.

“Owing to the adulterous relationship, I have lost the consortium, comfort and society of my wife resulting in damages in the sum of US$150 000 and also resulting in contumelia or hurt feelings with damages totalling US$150 000, which is due and payable by the defendant,” he said.

In her opposing affidavit Thandiwe said they had not been living as husband and wife for the past 10 years.

“We have not been living as husband and wife for the past 10 years. Sakala was irresponsible and abusive. He sold four matrimonial homes against my will,” she said.

She added: “He is a greedy husband who wants to reap where he never sowed and wants to throw me under the bus by claiming I had an adulterous relationship with Virimai so as to gain financial claims from him(sic).The marriage broke down after I found out that he had extra marital affairs with male persons (sic).”