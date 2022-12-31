Man demands lobola back from ex-wife

BEFORE you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves!”

Confucius said this many years ago to show that a person bent on retribution should forgo everything and be prepared to die as well.

A man from Bulawayo who was ditched by his wife went for broke and devised what he thought was the ultimate payback. Khayelihle Ndlovu (31) severely bashed his wife, Tendai Ncube (26) after she failed to pay back the bride price he had demanded from his in-laws. Determined to make his spouse suffer, Ndlovu demanded the entire amount and did not consider that it could have depleted while living with him. This was heard when Ndlovu appeared before Western Commonage resident magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja facing a physical abuse charge.

He pleaded guilty and was slapped with a 12-month jail term, from which three months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within a period of three years.

A further nine months were suspended on condition that he performs 415 hours of community service at Luveve Police Station.

In sentencing him the magistrate took into consideration that Ndlovu was a first-time offender and he did not waste the court’s time when he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court heard that Ndlovu’s marriage with Ncube developed cracks over an undisclosed issue before a bitter Ndlovu demanded his lobola back. He did so over the phone, the court further heard but his ex-wife ignored his “silly request.”

However, the snub turned nasty when Ndlovu confronted her at her home in Gwabalanda suburb and accused her of refusing to give him back his lobola money.

An argument ensued and in a fit of anger Ndlovu grabbed his estranged spouse, kicked and punched her. He left her with black eyes, a swollen face and welts on her body.

His wife reported the incident at Luveve Police Station before she was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention. That led to Ndlovu’s immediate arrest.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...