Linda Masarira battered by husband

GILBERT Kaingidza, the husband to firebrand political activist and LEAD President Linda Masarira, has been arrested for brutally assulting Masarira over the weekend as the couple’s marriage nosedived to precarious levels.

Masarira sought police refuge before being taken to a local hospital for attention after the assault, and that prompted the arrest of Mr Kaingidza.

This publication recently gathered information that whilst the physical assault happened during the exchange of words between the couple, the real fight was fuelled after Masarira reportedly happened upon evidence that Kaingidza was a political mole planted into her life by her political rivalsm

Linda, who married Gilbert early this year, is said to have come across WhatsApp chats that implied that her new love was working closely with her political rivals to strategically dismantle her political career and suddenly eliminate her.

“A man from the former G40 military intelligence has been singled out to be at the centre of the wrangle too,” said the source, requesting anonymity.

Masarira has gone offline and not reachable for comment.

She was reportedly not feeling well according to her close associate, Abigale Mupambi.

“I am really worried and disturbed at the moment. Masarira is not well but the good thing is that she is safe at the moment thats all l can say for now,” Mupambi said. – Zimbabwe Voice